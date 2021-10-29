ANTLERS makes BC economy jump $16.7 million

Article content VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New data released today demonstrates the economic impact of ANTLERS , with the production spending more than $16.7 million in British Columbia. In just 41 days of filming, ANTLERS created jobs for over 1,145 local cast, crew and extras, and spent more than $11.4 million on B.C. labour. Nearly 500 community businesses across the province benefited from production-related purchases, with over $5.3 million spent on a wide range of goods and services, including:

Article content $1.27M on props, set dressing, lighting and grip rentals

$495K on transportation rentals

$485K on hotel accommodations

$313K on catering and craft services This modestly budgeted thriller had a big impact in B.C. communities. The production shot almost exclusively on-location, with the municipality of Hope standing in for the eerie town of Cispus Falls. Local audiences may recognize landmarks such as Baker’s Books (as Harlan’s Bookstore) and Kan Yon Restaurant (as Cisups Falls Chinese Restaurant). Additional shots were filmed in Squamish, Brackendale, Minaty Bay, Port Moody, Langley, Golden Ears Park and Riverview. ANTLERS was co-produced by horror maestro Guillermo Del Toro, David S. Goyer and Canada’s very own J. Miles Dale.

Article content ANTLERS creeps into theatres October 29 th , just in time for Halloween. QUOTES “B.C.’s production expertise and capacity is increasing across the entire province,” said Prem Gill, CEO of Creative BC. “It’s because of communities like Hope welcoming production that we continue to see strong and positive trends that extend the economic impacts of production far beyond Greater Vancouver.” “ ANTLERS filmed in town over four days, supporting the local economy through lodging and meals for approximately 160 cast and crew. In addition, the production paid over $10,000 in permit, parking and administration fees directly to the District of Hope,” said Sarah Brown, Operations Manager at the Hope, Cascades & Canyon Visitor Centre. “As film tourism continues to be a growing market, recognizable shoot locations like Baker’s Books and Kan Yon Restaurant also have the potential to benefit from new visitors, or be featured in film site tours in the future.”

Article content “From talented local crews to a vibrant business community, there are many reasons why we love working in this province,” said producer J. Miles Dale. “For ANTLERS, it was B.C.’s unique locations that really set this production apart. Shooting through the fall season – against a backdrop of mountains, water and forest – the natural environment almost took on a role of its own.” “Film, television and streaming production is a significant job creator in the province, providing opportunities for talented B.C. creatives and support for hundreds of local businesses,” said Wendy Noss, President, Motion Picture Association – Canada. “From Minaty Bay to Golden Ears Park, when a production like ANTLERS shoots on location, it brings with it an immediate boost to the communities where filming takes place.”

Article content ABOUT MPA-CANADA The Motion Picture Association – Canada (MPA-Canada) serves as the voice and advocate of the major international producers and distributors of movies, home entertainment, streaming and television programming in Canada and is an affiliate of the Motion Picture Association, Inc. (MPA). The motion picture studios we serve include: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Netflix Studios, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal City Studios and Warner Bros. Entertainment. Follow us on Twitter and check out The Credits for behind the scenes interviews with Canadian creatives. -30- Attachment Sydney Grieve Motion Picture Association - Canada 647-505-5504 sydney_grieve@motionpictures.org

