Anthony Ramos Got His Driver’s License For Transformers

During a recent appearance on the Spout podcast, he explained that he didn’t have his driver’s license before filming the upcoming movie.
Since he grew up in New York City, Ramos never felt like he needed one before.
“I mean, I never [needed] it,” he said. “Then, later on, Uber came. I was like, ‘Whoa, what is this? You can get a phone and call a stranger, come and roll up to your crib.'”
When he started filming Transformers, Ramos realized that he needed to get his paperwork straight so he decided to take the necessary steps to get his driver’s license.
“My director [was] like, ‘The car, we need you to drive it,'” he recalled. “I had like a two week-window to try and book a road test and pass.”
When he finally got his license, Ramos shared a picture of it on social media. He was so happy that he captioned it using the car emoji, the praying hands emoji and the raising hands emoji.
In Transformers, Ramos acts alongside his longtime pal Dominique Fishback as archeologists who get themselves caught up in an ancient conflict of Transformers.
“Today’s my first day with Dominique on set and we’ve been friends for like six years, and she’s from Brooklyn, and I’m from Brooklyn,” he said about working with her.
“And it’s like a thing where you from New York and you’re doing movies or TV or whatever, film, theater — you find each other, you know,” Ramos continued.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sounds like it’s going to be one heck of a film. I can’t wait for it to come out next year!
