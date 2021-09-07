Anthem or Oscar Health? By StockNews

© Reuters. Better Health Insurance Stock: Anthem or Oscar Health?



An aging population and increasing spending on health care have been driving the health insurance industry’s growth. So, we think health insurance companies Anthem (ANTM) and Oscar Health (OSCR) could witness increasing demand for their offerings. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Health benefits company Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) in Indianapolis, Ind., operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty; Government; IngenioRx; and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans. In comparison, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) in New York City provides health insurance products and services, such as Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance. Furthermore, as the U.S. population ages, the demand for health insurance is on the rise. According to a report by Research and Markets, the global health insurance market is expected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to $109.383 billion in 2026. As a result, both ANTM and OSCR should benefit.

OSCR has gained 17.5% in price over the past month, while ANTM has generated negative returns. However, ANTM’s 20.3% gains over the past six months compare with OSCR’s negative returns.

