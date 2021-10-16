Ant Anstead Addresses Moving In With Renée Zellweger – Hollywood Life

Don’t expect Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger to move in together any time soon! The British TV presenter said it’s ‘too early’ to take that step.

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are taking their relationship nice and slow. The British TV presenter, 42, disclosed as much on the red carpet of Selma Blair‘s upcoming Discovery+ documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. The revelation came after Ant was asked if he and his Academy Award winner girlfriend, 52, would be moving in together any time soon.

On the red carpet with Extra, a reporter noted that Ant was in the process of remodeling his home in Laguna Beach, California. With the recent news that Renée had put her Spanish-style Los Angeles home on the market for $6 million, the outlet asked whether the two would be moving in together. Ant’s response? It’s too soon!

“I would say it would be too early for that,” Ant said. “We’re taking things nice and slow, and we’re really happy.” For a primer, Ant and Renée have been romantically linked since June 2021. Over the July 4 weekend, the two were spotted together for the first time, riding bikes around Laguna Beach and even stopping to share a kiss at stop signs. The two went Instagram official in September.

Ant and Renée met on set of the Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, a spin-off of Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott‘s Celebrity IOU with an automobile twist. Ant and Cristy Lee co-host the series that helps A-list celebrities surprise loved ones with the cars of their dreams. Along with Renée, Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, and James Marsden also star in the first season.

While it may be too soon to move in together, Ant previously gushed about his “magical” relationship with the star, revealing that it felt “unexpected” to fall in love again following his divorce from Christina Haack. (The two announced their separation in September 2020 after two years of marriage.) “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August.

“There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that right?” Ant continued. The following month, he told PEOPLE that he was “grateful” for his girlfriend. “I mean, there’s no hiding it,” Ant said. “Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating. I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them.”