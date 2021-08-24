Another US Bank Steps up to Work With Crypto Firms By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Another US Bank Steps up to Work With Crypto Firms

Customers Bank is teaming up with Tassat.

The bank is one of few to begin working with crypto-based companies.

It will do a test run in September before opening the service to all in October. Customers Bank is teaming up with the blockchain payments provider — Tassat. Together they will bring real-time tokenized dollar transfers along with accounts for crypto-based companies. This makes the bank one of the few FDIC-insured companies to work with crypto firms in the US. Situated in West Reading, Pennsylvania, the bank will compete with Signature in New York and Silvergate in California. All these banks offer a similar service of letting clients transfer dollars instantly to one another. To add on, this blockchain-based platform wil… Continue reading on CoinQuora