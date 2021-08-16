Another strong jobs report could support September taper announcement By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank’s requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases.
“We’ve had two months in a row where we’ve created more than 900,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped by half a percent to 5.4%,” Rosengren said during an interview with CNBC. “If we get another strong labor market report, I think that I would be supportive of announcing in September that we are ready to start the taper program.”
