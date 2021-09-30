Another Ethereum mining pool forced to close due to China crackdown By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Another Ethereum mining pool forced to close due to China crackdown

BeePool, the fourth-largest Ether (ETH) mining pool, is closing amid China’s crypto crackdown.

The China-based Ether mining pool announced on Tuesday it would suspend operations “in response to the latest regulatory policies.”