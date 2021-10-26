Anne Heche Blacklisted After Ellen DeGeneres Relationship

“Those repercussions that happened, are to me what has created a part of the change.”
The actor and the talk show host dated from 1997 to 2000, which all began when when she went public with Ellen at the premiere of Volcano.
Anne says the spontaneous invite was “about living in loving-kindness” but ended up making her feel like “patient zero in cancel culture.”
“This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid,” Anne told Page Six.
But after that night, Anne says she didn’t do a major motion picture for nearly a decade and was “blacklisted” from the industry.
“I didn’t do a studio picture for ten years. I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture,” Anne explained.
And while it was a difficult period, Anne says she is proud of what she sees as her role in changing societal norms.
“Those repercussions that happened, are to me what has created a part of the change. I’m a part of it. It is a badge of honor,” Anne concluded.
Anne can next be seen in disaster movie 13 Minutes, which hits theaters on October 29.
