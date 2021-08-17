Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto Holding Hands Filming ‘WeCrashed’ – Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto looked amazing holding hands on a beach while filming their upcoming show, ‘WeCrashed.’

Anne Hathaway, 38, and Jared Leto, 49, are picking up filming their upcoming hit new show, WeCrashed, and the pair were pictured filming at The Shores beach club in Atlantic Beach, New York on August 16. The new Apple TV+ series stars Jared, who plays former WeWork CEO, Adam Neumann, and Anne, who plays his wife, Rebekah. The pair looked fabulous in all-white ensembles while filming.

Anne was decked out in a long flowy sheer white beach cover-up with a straw hat and sunglasses, while Jared was clad in a cream V-neck sweater and tight white pants. The dup sat in a cabana while holding hands. In another scene, the actors were seen filming with five children as they seemed to be enjoying a fun day on the beach.

The limited TV series follows the lives of Adam, the disgraced co-founder of WeWork, and his wife Rebekah Paltrow, who is actually the cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple started the company and the show will depict how the company made it to the top and inevitably crashed due to power, greed, and the couple’s wild love affair. According to Apple, the show will follow the “greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.”

While a release date for the show has not officially been announced, we cannot wait to see it, not only for the wild story it portrays but because Anne and Jared are two of the best actors in Hollywood.