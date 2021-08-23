Anna Faris Explains Why She Chose To Elope

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“You don’t necessarily need the whole thing.”
While she didn’t go into too much detail, Anna did share that the couple tied the knot at a courthouse in Washington state.
“Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great…I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can’t say ‘fiancé’ anymore…It was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state,” Anna explained.
Now Anna is explaining why they chose to forgo a lavish wedding in favor of the tiny ceremony — and it turns out it was all her idea.
“I think with a little bit of age, you don’t necessarily need the whole thing,” Anna said in a video obtained by Page Six.
She added that the ceremony was “just” them and that no family or friends were present.
And even though they skipped an elaborate affair, Anna says the couple are happy with their decision.
“It’s been awesome. We’re really happy,” Anna gushed.
