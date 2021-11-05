Anna Faris Appreciation Post

The House Bunny is a feminist masterpiece.

First, and foremost, Anna Faris is a comedic genius! Let us not forget her work in Scary Movie as Cindy Campbell.

If Hollywood wants a hit, they should give 👑Anna Faris &amp; 👑Regina Hall whatever amount of money they want to return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise.


Alamy / Twitter: @DannyPellegrino

The combined humor of Anna Faris and Regina Hall (as Brenda) is the duo we need, but not the duo we deserve.

2.

And The House Bunny!


Sony Pictures

Do you say people’s names in a demonic voice to remember them or are you normal? 

3.

And, my personal favorite, Mom:


CBS

The person who put Allison Janey and Anna Faris on the same screen deserves an award. Also, this show has made me both laugh and cry. 

4.

AND, my second personal favorite, What’s Your Number?


20th Century Fox

Ali Darling…feminist icon. 

5.

But these are just her popular roles! She has some deep cuts that I’m also fond of that everyone should watch. For example, I Give It A Year:


Magnolia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Yes, this movie is a romantic comedy, but Anna’s character wasn’t her usual type — it was was actually quite refreshing and just added to her range!

6.

And Just Friends:


New Line Cinema

Her character was 100% chaotic, but also, 100% iconic. 

7.

And The Dictator:


Paramount Pictures

She does it all, folks! 

8.

And those were just her ACTING roles! Anna Faris as a human being is even better. Like when she went on Conan and revealed what her childhood was like:

9.

And she makes faces like this on the red carpet:


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Petition for all actors to make this face on red carpets. 

10.

She’s also been open about motherhood! She opened up about the toll Jack’s premature birth took on her…

11.

…and she used her experience to advocate for foundations like GAAPS (Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth):

12.

But, she also shows the light side of motherhood. Like how much Jack loves the train museum:


Twitter: @AnnaKFaris

14.

IDK who’s more iconic — Anna Faris or Jack Pratt:

The numbers aren’t in yet-but we’re expecting jack’s IQ to be 140+ considering the space boat he built


Twitter: @AnnaKFaris

Jack and my cat are one in the same.

15.

And when ex-husband Chris Pratt got engaged, she was one of the first in his comments to congratulate the happy couple:

16.

However, my favorite thing about Anna Faris is her honesty and candor. Like when she opened up about getting her breasts augmented because she liked the way they looked in The House Bunny:

I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [from Ben Indra], I had just finished House Bunny, and I’d sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done. It was fucking awesome.

17.

And you can listen to all of that honestly and candor on her podcast, Unqualified:

So two hips and a hooray for Anna Faris! An icon for always and forever.

