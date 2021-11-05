Anna Faris Appreciation Post

The House Bunny is a feminist masterpiece.
And The House Bunny!
And, my personal favorite, Mom:
AND, my second personal favorite, What’s Your Number?
But these are just her popular roles! She has some deep cuts that I’m also fond of that everyone should watch. For example, I Give It A Year:
And Just Friends:
And The Dictator:
And those were just her ACTING roles! Anna Faris as a human being is even better. Like when she went on Conan and revealed what her childhood was like:
And she makes faces like this on the red carpet:
She’s also been open about motherhood! She opened up about the toll Jack’s premature birth took on her…
…and she used her experience to advocate for foundations like GAAPS (Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth):
But, she also shows the light side of motherhood. Like how much Jack loves the train museum:
IDK who’s more iconic — Anna Faris or Jack Pratt:
And when ex-husband Chris Pratt got engaged, she was one of the first in his comments to congratulate the happy couple:
However, my favorite thing about Anna Faris is her honesty and candor. Like when she opened up about getting her breasts augmented because she liked the way they looked in The House Bunny:
I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [from Ben Indra], I had just finished House Bunny, and I’d sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done. It was fucking awesome.
And you can listen to all of that honestly and candor on her podcast, Unqualified:
So two hips and a hooray for Anna Faris! An icon for always and forever.