Anna Duggar Seen Leaving Court After Josh Is Guilty In Child Porn Case – Hollywood Life

Anna Duggar was seen leaving a federal courthouse after her husband Josh Duggar was found guilty on child pornography charges, facing up to 40 years in prison.

Anna Duggar looked forlorn as she was seen leaving the federal courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Dec. 9 after her husband Josh Duggar, 33, was found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. The 33-year-old kept her eyes down and her hands folded as she walked outside the building after a seven-hour deliberation. Josh faces 20 years in prison, as well as $250,000 in fines for each guilty count. A lawyer previously explained to HollywoodLife that Josh will most likely serve the sentences concurrently.

Anna has been at her husband’s side since the The 19 Kids and Counting star was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. It has been reported that some of the images depict the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12. Just two days before Josh’s pre-trial hearing on Nov. 18th, Anna revealed she had given birth to her seventh child with Josh on Oct. 23, a daughter named Madyson Lily.

This story is developing…