Ankr Network, Stacks and Kadena rally while most altcoins cool off By Cointelegraph

Ankr Network, Stacks and Kadena rally while most altcoins cool off

By Matilda Colman

Matilda Colman
Even with (BTC) price on the verge of a new all-time high, the cryptocurrency market projects an aura of anxious optimism on Oct. 18 as investors await the official launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is set to begin trading on Oct. 19.

While the market waits for the historic ETF launch, BTC bulls are battling to hold the $62,000 level as support. Meanwhile, a handful of altcoins posted double-digit rallies on Oct. 18 as traders look to capitalize on the gains they provide when Bitcoin price consolidates.

