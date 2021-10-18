Ankr Network, Stacks and Kadena rally while most altcoins cool off By Cointelegraph

While the market waits for the historic ETF launch, BTC bulls are battling to hold the $62,000 level as support. Meanwhile, a handful of altcoins posted double-digit rallies on Oct. 18 as traders look to capitalize on the gains they provide when Bitcoin price consolidates.

Even with (BTC) price on the verge of a new all-time high, the cryptocurrency market projects an aura of anxious optimism on Oct. 18 as investors await the official launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is set to begin trading on Oct. 19.

