Anita Baker Gives Fans Permission To Stream Her Music Following The Fight For Her Masters

Cleaning your house while playing some good ole old-school music to help pass the time is something that many of us can relate to. Cleaning hasn’t hit the same since Anita Baker fans stopped streaming and buying her music at her request while she fought for her masters back in March. However, it looks like the battle is over!

The 63-year-old legend made an announcement that had her fans rejoicing as they are in the clear to get “caught up in the rapture of love” and stream her music again. Anita tweeted, ”All My Children Are Coming Home. Catalog. Impossible Things Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.” Excited about the message, a fan asked, “ARE WE IN THE CLEAR?!?!?” Anita responded, tweeting, “Yes. Chil’ren… STREAM.ON. ABXO.”

Fans quickly took over Twitter with excitement about the news and had Anita trending. One tweeted, “ANITA BAKER MASTERS ARE FREE! WE CAN STREAM HER MUSIC!!! WE CAN CLEAN OUR HOMES!!!!!!!!!” Another tweeted, “I really ain’t listened to Anita Baker since she told me not to. It was a STRUGGLE.” As fans prepare to clean their homes over the holiday weekend and blast her music, discussions of the best Anita songs began.

Some of her biggest hits include ‘Sweet Love,’ ‘You Bring Me Joy,’ ‘Giving You The Best That I Got,’ ‘Angel,’ and ‘Good Love.’ The details of Anita receiving her masters are unclear, but we’re glad that the eight-time GRAMMY award-winning artist has received them. Roomies, which songs are y’all going to be listening to while y’all clean up your home?

