Anissa Confronts Jeff About His Secret Kid – Hollywood Life

When Jeff doesn’t have the courage to tell Anissa about his kid, she does the hard part for him in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Love After Lockup’ finale.

“It’s been hard on me, the last few days,” Anissa admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Love After Lockup finale, airing August 20. “I’ve been really upset and I keep hoping Jeff will come to me and tell me about having a kid.” She reaches her breaking point and decides to confront Jeff about his secret.

“Is there something you need to tell me?” Anissa asks Jeff. He avoids any form of confrontation. Anissa isn’t going to back down from this. “You think you should tell me you have a kid?” she asks.

Jeff is stunned. “Who told you about this kid?” he asks Anissa. Turns out, Kyle is the one who told her about Jeff having a child. Jeff proceeds to have a meltdown about Kyle.

When Kyle pulls up in a truck, Jeff goes out to confront him about everything. Jeff starts to go off and calls Kyle “a b*tch friend.” At one point, security has to hold back Jeff so he won’t do something he regrets.

Anissa is still inside the house. She has no regrets about bringing up Jeff’s secret kid. “What was I supposed to say? He’s the one with the secret?” she says.

Anissa and Jeff met 10 years ago on a pen pal website. Anissa has put everything into their relationship, both emotionally and financially. Jeff was supposed to be released to Anissa twice before, and both times he bailed on her. Since getting out of prison, the challenges for Anissa and Jeff have continued.

The synopsis for the August 20 episode reads: “Rachel makes a shocking discovery about Doug. Daonte faces Nicolle’s ex. Lisa’s ex-con brother interrogates Stan. Jeff uncovers Anissa’s secret and a wild brawl breaks out. Josh gives Courtney a romantic surprise. Britney’s confession stuns her dad.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.