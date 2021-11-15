Animoca Brands unveils plans for K-pop NFT metaverse By Cointelegraph

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) continue to disrupt the mainstream entertainment industries, with NFT gaming firm Animoca Brands partnering with Korean record label, talent agency and music production company, Cube Entertainment, to build a “K-pop music metaverse.”
Announced on Nov. 15, the partnership will see Animoca and Cube work together to create multimedia NFTs celebrating popular actors and K-pop musicians on Cube’s roster. The NFTs will feature images such as artist portraits and album art, and also include digital sound sources such as full-length albums.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.