Animoca Brands unveils plans for K-pop NFT metaverse By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Nonfungible tokens (NFT) continue to disrupt the mainstream entertainment industries, with NFT gaming firm Animoca Brands partnering with South Korean record label, talent agency and music production company Cube Entertainment to build a “K-pop music metaverse.”

Announced on Monday, the partnership will see Animoca and Cube work together to create multimedia NFTs celebrating popular actors and K-pop musicians on Cube’s roster. The NFTs will feature images such as artist portraits and album art and also include digital sound sources such as full-length albums.