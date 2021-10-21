Animoca Brands doubles valuation to $2.2B with new $65M funding round By Cointelegraph

Home Business Animoca Brands doubles valuation to $2.2B with new $65M funding round By...

Animoca Brands doubles valuation to $2.2B with new $65M funding round

Matilda Colman
NFT-game and virtual property developer Animoca Brands has doubled its valuation to $2.2 billion after closing a new funding round that fetched $65 million.

The latest funding round was conducted at a pre-money valuation of $2.2 billion, and included backing from gaming giants Ubisoft Entertainment along with Liberty City Ventures, Sequoia China, Dragonfly Capital to name a few.