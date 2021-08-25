Animal Rescue To Accept Crypto Donations By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- PAWS Chicago has just announced that it will start taking crypto donations.
- It will accept donations in BTC, ETH, DOGE, and many others.
- The organization works to reduce the number of euthanized animals by spaying and neutering them.
Dogecoin can now help real dogs— And so can BTC, ETH, and many others. PAWS Chicago, an animal rescue organization, has just announced that it will start to accept crypto donations.
Much wow. Such laser.
Attention all crypto owners: your Dogecoin, , , and even more can now help us reach our mission! Not to the moon, but for something even bigger – saving Chicago’s homeless pets.
https://t.co/ealcRAEaLT
Next step? Elmocoin. pic.twitter.com/1jhUwpDrue
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago)
