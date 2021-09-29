Angelo Gordon hires Blackstone’s Soussa as chief strategy officer By Reuters

© Reuters.



BOSTON (Reuters) – Investment firm Angelo Gordon, which focuses on credit and real estate, said on Wednesday it hired a senior executive from Blackstone Group (NYSE:) as its chief strategy officer.

Scott Soussa, who had been the co-head of Blackstone’s hedge fund and private equity stakes business within its Blackstone Alternative Asset Management unit, will join New York-based Angelo Gordon in April 2022.

Blackstone said earlier this year that Soussa was leaving for another opportunity but had agreed to remain with the company until the end of the year.

Soussa is the first senior hire made by Josh Baumgarten and Adam Schwartz, who took the reins as the $44 billion firm’s co-chief executive officers in January 2021 after co-founder Michael Gordon stepped back from managing its day to day affairs. John Angelo, with whom Gordon founded the firm in 1988, died in 2016.

Baumgarten and Schwartz praised Soussa’s knowledge of investment strategies and perspectives into the alternative investment management sector, and said in a statement that they look forward to his contributions and introducing him to their limited partners.

Baumgarten also heads credit at the firm, while Schwartz is the head of real estate.