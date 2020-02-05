Angelina Pivarnick reveals that she got under the knife and shows her new assets!

Angelina Pivarnick turned to social networks to share with her fans that she was under the knife. Apparently, the Jersey Shore star is not only very happy with the results, but also happy with the whole experience.

Angelina received breast implants and posted a photo of her in a white bra, showing the new assets.

Along with the striking click, he also wrote all about the surgeon who worked on it, praising and promoting it in case some of his followers are also looking to do something.

The subtitle says: ‘My boobies are my favorite part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps 🥰🥰🥰. Anyone looking for a doctor who knows what he is doing is your man! "

Then, the reality show star talked about the experience as a whole, which was incredibly positive given that it was apparently her first surgery.

‘I never had surgery in my whole life until this and let me tell you that I would do it again because it's amazing. It makes you feel like family :). He even asked me what music I wanted to listen to before I underwent anesthesia. That's the last thing I remember until I woke up hahaha. Anyone who is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for themselves. Make your appointments today for inquiries and book with him. You will thank me later. Thanks again Doc. Hands of a god. "

This comes after all the drama of his wedding that ended with his tears, ending his friendships and wanting to remake everything!

As you will know, her co-stars and bridesmaids from Jersey Shore, Snooki, JWoww and Deena made some very hard jokes about Angelina during her bridesmaids speech and it is safe to say that the bride was not a fan.



