Angelina Jolie’s Throwback Photo Of Son Maddox In Cambodia – Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie rarely posts photos of her kids but she shared a throwback of her son, Maddox, to help fight for change in Cambodia, his home country.

Angelina Jolie, 46, has always been adamant about helping world issues and her latest venture is to help promote change in Cambodia. Cambodia is where her adopted son, Maddox, 20, is from, and to help fight for change, she shared a very rare throwback of Maddox as a baby. You can see the photo, HERE.

Angelina captioned the slideshow, “We’ve launched a biodiversity survey with Flora & Fauna International to map the plants and animals still in the forest of Cambodia’s Samlout district as a baseline for their protection and conservation in the future, since we do not yet know how much endangered wildlife remains. It’s just one example of the devastating impact of deforestation globally – and why world leaders must be held to their promises.”

She then posted a picture of herself wearing a low-cut, black spaghetti strap tank top while holding baby Maddox, as they both looked off into the distance.

In one of the photos from the slideshow, Angelina wrote, “In 2003, no long after meeting my son Maddox, I set up a foundation in the Samlout district of Cambodia. It’s entirely locally run, and we have been involved in forest protection and biodiversity conservation for nearly twenty years.”

Angelina continued, “Since then, we’ve seen tens of thousands of hectares of pristine forest lost to illegal logging, land encroachment, and poaching, as Cambodia experiences one of the fastest rates of forest loss in the world.”

The picture Angelina posted of Maddox when he was so young, and since then, he has grown into a mature adult.