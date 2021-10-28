Angelina Jolie Talks About Kids Growing Up In Public

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“It’s a tiny piece of our life.”

Most of Angelina Jolie’s children joined her on another red carpet last night, after appearing alongside their mom at more events than usual this month.


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

After attending various premieres and screenings across the world to celebrate the release of Eternals, Angelina’s upcoming film, their latest family photo-op took place in London yesterday and marked the movie’s UK debut.


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage via Getty Images

Five of Angelina’s six kids — Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt — are seen posing with her in the picture above.


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

The family continued to make sustainable fashion statements, with Shiloh rocking a black-and-white Dior dress that Angelina originally wore two years ago, and Vivienne re-wearing her dress from Eternals‘ Los Angeles premiere.

The Jolie-Pitt children have supported Angelina at Hollywood engagements before — the photo below was taken at the premiere of her 2019 movie Maleficent — and tend to captivate us whenever they do. You can see why.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Eternals premiere in London, Angelina explained how her children learned to navigate high-profile events and the ongoing attention that comes with them.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

“I think the important thing is they haven’t made a choice, they’ve been public for their whole lives,” she said. “And so, [we] try to find a way where they can not be overwhelmed by it, but just be in it in a comfortable way.”


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“It’s a tiny piece of our life. We are just a family,” Angelina continued, adding, “I’m happy that they’re able to have some fun with it and not take it too seriously, and start to explore themselves, even with their fashion.”


Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images

Angelina also acknowledged her children’s frequent appearances at events promoting Eternals.


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios’ next superhero film, which is directed by Chloé Zhao, opens in November and stars an ensemble cast featuring Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, and Kumail Nanjiani, in addition to Angelina.

“When I was standing with the cast, I look around at this family in the film, and of course I think, ‘Oh, Z could be Makkari for Halloween, Mad can be Gilgamesh’, and that’s not for many families represented have I been able to feel that, because we are a mixed family,” she said. “So it’s wonderful.”


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

You can read Angelina’s full Entertainment Tonight interview here.

