Angelina Jolie Shopping After Dinner With Ex Jonny Lee Miller — Photo – Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping in a chic gray outfit after dinner with her ex, Johnny Lee Miller. Could a full-blown reignited romance be in the works?

Angelina Jolie, 46, may have just fueled romance rumors with global pop star The Weeknd, 31, but lately, she’s garnered even more buzz around reuniting with her ex-husband, Johnny Lee Miller, 48. The Maleficent actress was spotted shopping in LA after having dinner with her ex, raising curiosity about the nature of the former couple’s relationship. Could another A-list couple reunite after years of separation?

For the shopping outing on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Angelina made a fashion statement in LA’s Fairfax district, reported the Daily Mail, sporting a long, gray, robe-like coat that tied around the waist. The Oscar-winner wore the coat over slim gray pants and paired the look with black patent leather heeled boots. She completed the outfit with a chic beige handbag and gold watch, her bright red nails pulling the whole look together.

The night prior, Angelina and her former partner were spotted having dinner in Beverly Hills, CA, photographed as they were leaving in the car. The recent outing came just a few months after Angelina made headlines for stopping by the actor’s New York City area apartment a few times over the summer. She first showed up to Johnny’s place with an expensive bottle of wine and was photographed a few days later taking her son Pax, 17, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57, to the apartment. Angelina and Johnny were married from 1996 to 1999 after meeting filming their 1995 movie Hackers.

Of course, Angelina is still embroiled in a court battle with her ex-husband Brad, with whom she shares her six children. Despite her legal woes with the forthcoming Babylon actor, she’s been sure to spend plenty of time with her children and has been spotted out and about with them on numerous occasions.

At the end of May 2021, a judge awarded Brad joint custody of the former couple’s five minor children since their split, although Angelina then appealed the judge’s decision in June, and has been fighting to allow the children to testify for themselves in court.