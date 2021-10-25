Angelina Jolie Rocks Black Leather Dress At ‘Eternals’ Photocall – Hollywood Life

The ‘Eternals’ press tour continued for Angelina Jolie on Oct. 25. The actress attended a photocall for the movie in Italy, and she looked stunning in a leather dress for the occasion.

Angelina Jolie was a vision in a sexy, black leather ensemble while attending a photocall for her movie, Eternals, on Oct. 25. The actress hit up the event in Italy wearing a strapless black leather dress, which hugged every inch of her figure. The dress reached just underneath her knee, and Angie paired it with strappy, black high heels. She wore her hair styled straight and parted down the middle, along with minimal makeup on the red carpet.

This daytime event came following Angelina’s night out at the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 24. She attended the glamorous red carpet event with two of her daughters, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15. All three women wore gorgeous dresses on the red carpet, with Shiloh in a little black number and Zahara in a white gown with gold detailing. Meanwhile, Angie wowed in a strapless silver ensemble as she led her daughters through the event, where she was on-hand to promote Eternals.

Angelina arrived in Rome with Zahara, Shiloh, as well as three more of her kids earlier in the week. The group was photographed sightseeing around the city on Oct. 23. Before that, the family attended the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals — five of Angelina’s kids (Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Maddox) were by her side, with Pax Jolie-Pitt missing from the group. The family made a statement on the red carpet, too, as Zahara re-wore Angie’s 2014 Oscars dress, and Shiloh looked great in a beige dress that had been upcycled.

Eternals is the latest Marvel movie to hit the big screen, and will be released in the United States on Nov. 5. In addition to Angelina, the star-studded cast includes Slama Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and more. The movie will feature the Eternals reuniting to protect humanity from the Deviants, their evil counterparts.