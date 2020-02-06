Angelina Jolie gets the best Oscar look of all time with the 2004 dress

WENN / LFI

Marc Bouwer's dress worn by the actress of & # 39; Maleficent: Lady of Evil & # 39; It exceeded the Versace number by two percent that Kate Hudson used on the red carpet in 2003.

Marc Bouwer's dress Angelina Jolie who wore at the Oscars in 2004 has been voted the best team of the Academy Awards in a new survey.

More than 3,400 fashionistas voted for the best image of the Oscars in the OnBuy.com poll, and Jolie's classic outfit exceeded Versace's number Kate Hudson He had been on the red carpet the previous year at only two percent.

The "MR. And Mrs. Smith"star got 16 percent of the total vote.

Keira KnightleyThe 2015 Valentino look, the Gucci dress Charlize Theron wore in 2004, and Beyonce KnowlesThe 2005 Versace outfit completes the top five, while the dresses modeled by Nicole Kidman, Mila Kunis, Lucio Rosamund, Gwyneth Paltrow Y Marion Cotillard make the top 10.

Respondents chose from a list of 100 iconic Oscar dresses.