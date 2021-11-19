Angelina Jolie Brought Kids Shiloh And Pax To Premiere

Just weeks after the Jolie-Pitt kids graced us with their presences at various Eternals screenings ahead of the movie’s theatrical release this month, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt — who are 15 and 17 years old now, if you can believe it — joined Angelina at a documentary film premiere in Los Angeles yesterday.



Jc Olivera / Getty Images

The event, which took place at the city’s Museum of Tolerance, celebrated the debut of Paper & Glue: A JR Project. The MSNBC Films documentary focuses on works created by the French street artist known as JR, who posed beside Angelina, Shiloh, and Pax at the premiere.