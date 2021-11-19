Angelina Jolie Brought Kids Shiloh And Pax To Premiere

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

These photos are A+ and I’m emotional about it.

Angelina Jolie has done it again. The actor, United Nations representative, and mother of six brought two of her children to yet another Hollywood event last night. And, per usual, their group photos were the highlight of the night.


Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Just weeks after the Jolie-Pitt kids graced us with their presences at various Eternals screenings ahead of the movie’s theatrical release this month, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt — who are 15 and 17 years old now, if you can believe it — joined Angelina at a documentary film premiere in Los Angeles yesterday.


Jc Olivera / Getty Images

The event, which took place at the city’s Museum of Tolerance, celebrated the debut of Paper & Glue: A JR Project. The MSNBC Films documentary focuses on works created by the French street artist known as JR, who posed beside Angelina, Shiloh, and Pax at the premiere.

Just look at these smiles!


Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Angelina’s children have been stealing the spotlight on red carpets from LA to Rome this season. Please enjoy this photo of Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh beaming alongside their mom at Rome Film Fest, where Eternals screened at the end of October.


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

Angelina’s eldest daughters also made red carpet appearances this past month along with their siblings Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt.


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images

Look at this family!


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

Pax was notably absent from many of the Eternals carpets, so it was especially lovely to see him with Shiloh and Angelina at Paper & Glue this week.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

I don’t know what we’ve done to deserve so much wholesome content from the Jolie-Pitt crew lately, but I’m also not keen to ask too many questions. Keep doing what you’re doing, y’all. We’re happy about it.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR