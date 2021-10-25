Angelina Jolie Brings Zahara And Shiloh To Red Carpet

We’ve seen Angelina Jolie grace red carpets from Los Angeles to Rome this month — mostly thanks to her starring role in Marvel’s superhero film Eternals, which Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao directs — and each appearance has been really special.


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

Here she is looking radiant beside Eternals co-stars Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Richard Madden, plus Chloé.

That’s largely because, to fans’ absolute delight, Angelina’s children have accompanied her to multiple Hollywood events recently. During Eternals‘ premiere in Los Angeles last week, the actor and humanitarian was photographed with six of her seven kids.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt all joined their mom at the premiere. Only 17-year-old Pax Jolie-Pitt was missing.

Anyway, Angelina shined on the Eternals carpet once again during the movie’s premiere at Rome Film Fest yesterday, as did her eldest daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, who have warmed our hearts at award shows and screenings before.


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage via Getty Images

Granted, both young women looked quite a bit older than they did even two years ago on The Breadwinner carpet with Angelina:


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Time flies. Zahara is 16 years old now, while Shiloh is 15.


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage via Getty Images

The gorgeous trio’s family photographs were a stunning highlight of the premiere in Rome last night, as evidenced by the portrait below, and every other pic included in this post.


Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

I mean!


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage via Getty Images

