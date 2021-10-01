Angelina Jolie And Zahara’s New Pics Are Fantastic

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

They are family photo album material, for sure.

Whenever any one of Angelina Jolie’s children accompanies her to an engagement in Hollywood, they tend to be a focal point of the evening.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Lifetime

That was true again last night, when the actor arrived to Variety’s Power of Women event with her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who was glowing while posing sweetly beside her mom on the red carpet.


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo shared multiple heartwarming moments ahead of the ceremony, where Angelina delivered an emotional speech while presenting an award to poet Amanda Gorman.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She and Zahara snapped a couple of group photos with Amanda on the carpet before proceeding to mingle with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage via Getty Images

They both seemed so happy to be there together. Just looking at these pictures is bringing me joy.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

The only question I have now is whether or not Zahara’s accessories are original pieces.


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage via Getty Images

The 16-year-old has already designed an exquisite fine-jewelry collection and modeled items of her own creation on red carpets before.

Anyway, you can see Angelina and Zahara are raising the bar for parent-child #goals to a majestic new level. As usual.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR