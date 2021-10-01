Angelina Jolie And Zahara’s New Pics Are Fantastic

They are family photo album material, for sure.
That was true again last night, when the actor arrived to Variety’s Power of Women event with her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who was glowing while posing sweetly beside her mom on the red carpet.
The mother-daughter duo shared multiple heartwarming moments ahead of the ceremony, where Angelina delivered an emotional speech while presenting an award to poet Amanda Gorman.
She and Zahara snapped a couple of group photos with Amanda on the carpet before proceeding to mingle with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
They both seemed so happy to be there together. Just looking at these pictures is bringing me joy.
The only question I have now is whether or not Zahara’s accessories are original pieces.
Anyway, you can see Angelina and Zahara are raising the bar for parent-child #goals to a majestic new level. As usual.
