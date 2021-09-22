Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Fighting Over The $164 Million Estate Got They Married In

Angelina is being accused of omitting Brad from a potential sale of an estate co-owned by the two, which, according to the latest court documents, could result in her profiting substantially at his expense.

According to papers filed on Tuesday, obtained by HollywoodLife, Angelina allegedly tried to undergo a profitable deal involving a Chateau worth $164 million, co-owned by herself and ex-husband Brad Pitt, without consulting him first.

The documents accused Angelina of trying to sell her 50 percent stake in the Chateau Miraval — which is situated in Correns, France, and owned by a company called Quimicum — without first giving Brad the option to either buy her out, or to refuse entirely, which goes against alleged agreements made between the pair.

According to sources quoted by Page Six, the former couple previously agreed to ask each other for permission if they ever planned on selling their shares.

Angelina and Brad are now equal co-owners of the estate, although Brad did originally hold a 60 percent share through his company Mondo Bongo, while Angelina held 40 percent, through her company Nouvel.

However, three years before the pair split in 2016, Brad transferred 10 percent of his share from his company to hers, making them equal shareholders.

The latest court documents allege that Nouvel, Angelina’s company, has not been acting in the “best interest” of Quimicum.

“It is worth mentioning that, for the last four years, Nouvel did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager,” the documents read.

“We understand that behind this systematic obstruction, the real purpose of Nouvel and its shareholder [Jolie] is to sell its stake in Chateau Miraval SA in a way that would circumvent Mondo Bongo’s right of first refusal (as provided in Quimicum’s articles of approval), taking, as a result, a capital gain raised thanks to Mondo Bongo’s investment and to which Nouvel did not contribute,” they continued.

What’s more, a source close to the lawsuit allegedly described Angelina’s actions as her “trying to circumvent the rules,” telling HollywoodLife: “This is pretty consistent with this person’s behavior and is why she has been deemed ‘not credible’ based on the testimony of numerous experts, medical professionals, therapists and others who know her best in the recent ruling of the custodial case.”

Brad and Angelina’s 1,000-acre estate — which boasts 35 bedrooms and a private vineyard — was, in fact, the location where the two were secretly married seven years ago.

The pair made headlines in the summer of 2014 when news broke that they were married in a secret ceremony hosted at the Chateau after nine years together. According to reports, the intimate ceremony was only attended by a few of their loved ones, and had just 22 people present.

However, just two years later, Angelina and Brad shocked fans by filing for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” in September 2016.

According to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News, Angelina filed for full physical custody of all of their children, but requested that Brad be granted joint legal custody and visitation rights.

At the time, the surprising news of the pair’s divorce led to many fans guessing that an affair or incident may have led to the sudden split. Angelina’s estranged father, Jon Voight, told BuzzFeed News that “something severe must have happened.”

It was widely speculated that Angelina’s decision to file for divorce came after a complaint was made — which included charges of child abuse against Brad, which he has since been cleared of — to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The charges in question detailed an alleged altercation between Brad and his eldest son Maddox, who was 15 at the time, on their family’s private plane from Europe to the United States. Earlier this year in March, Maddox — who was by then 19 — reportedly testified against Brad in court, amid his parents’ ongoing custody dispute.

During the investigation of the charges against Brad, which took place in 2016, the actor reportedly told the authorities that he had shouted at his son, but maintained that he had not attempted to physically harm him, his wife, or any of their children.

Since then, Angelina and Brad — who are now legally divorced and currently share joint custody of their children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13 — have been caught up in an ongoing battle for sole custody of them. Maddox isn’t included in the custody rulings as he is no longer a minor.

Moreover, Angelina has spoken publicly about her decision to divorce Brad on multiple occasions, revealing in an interview with Vogue India last June that her decision was for the “wellbeing” of their children.

“It was the right decision,” she said. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

Most recently, Angelina opened up further about the long-running battle in a moving interview with the Guardian earlier this month.

“I had an experience in the States with my own children, and I thought… well, human rights, children’s rights,” she said, seemingly referencing the incident between Brad and Maddox.

“I remembered the rights of the child, and I took them out and looked at them and thought, ‘Well, these are for when you’re in a situation and you want to make sure there is support for the children in your life,’” she continued.

Then, when asked if she was referring to her divorce from Brad and the abuse allegations that she has made against him, Angelina gave a “nod” to the interviewer, before admitting that she’d also feared for the safety of her “whole family” during the marriage.

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly,” she said. “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

Angelina also revealed that “in some ways” the “last decade” has been emotionally draining for her, while maintaining that “there’s a lot [she] can’t say.”

“I think, at the end of the day, even if you and a few people you love are the only people who know the truth of your life — what you fight for or what you sacrifice or what you’ve suffered — you come to be at peace with that, regardless of everything going on around you,” she added.