Angela Simmons Takes To Instagram To Announce The Purchase Of Her First Home

As previously reported, Milan Rouge recently shared an Instagram post revealing that she's "creating generational wealth" with the purchase of three, mixed-use properties. Now, Angela Simmons has joined the ownership boat. She took to Instagram to reveal the purchase of her first home!

“I did this for you. I did this for me. I did this for us,” Angela wrote on her official Instagram page. “Just bought my first house!! And I couldn’t be happier!!! This is a new chapter for my son and I. Wow wow!!”

In the initial post shared, Angela included two photos in which she’s seemingly expressing joy. The first photo shows Angela and her son Sutton posing alongside each other, looking joyful. Angela, dressed in a jean bodycon dress and cobalt-colored heels, wrapped one arm around Sutton and thew the other in the air. Sutton, clearly matching the beautiful energy, stood on a black, bar stool with both hands up in the air. Both mommy and son rocked bright smiles.

It’s unclear whether the background in the photo is Angela’s new home. Still, the celebration was clearly in full effect. A giant, gift bag from what appears to be Tiffany and Co. sat on the counter behind Angela and Sutton.

In the second photo, Angela looks away from the camera. A smile is plastered on her glowing face, while her hands sit on a folder of papers. By Saturday, the post garnered more than four thousand comments and over 196,000 likes.

Following the celebratory post, Angela thanked her real estate folks saying she’s “nothing without a strong team.” She also shared an additional image of the actual signing. Her head is buried in the official paperwork with the caption saying “pinch me.”

