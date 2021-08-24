Angel Merino And Alissa Ashley Workout Fitness Journey

Fitness inspiration x1,000!

If you’re looking for that fitness motivation to get you out of bed each morning, look no further — I have two influencers for you!

Angel Merino (Mac Daddyy) and Alissa Ashley are two uplifting influencers in the beauty realm doing their own thing.


David Buchan / David Buchan/PrettyLittleThing/Shutterstock, Leon Bennett / Getty Images for Essence

In case you aren’t familiar, Alissa Ashley is a makeup influencer turned photographer turned gym shredder (lol), and I live for it.

And she’s also a great photographer who even started a separate Instagram account dedicated to her photo work!

Angel Merino — also known as Mac Daddyy — is an entrepreneur, pro makeup artist, and founder of Artist Couture, a cosmetics line.

I’ve been eyeing both of their videos and Instagram accounts for quite some time and noticed the two started to dive into their health/fitness journey at similar times starting this year.

While I cannot confirm whether they communicate with each other or not, one thing for sure is that Alissa Ashley and Angel have both provided the perfect dosage of major inspiration by throwing it down at the gym within the past year.

And I found it to be perfect timing, since many of us have been changing up our fitness routine during these COVID-19 times.

While Angel shares his workout routines that he does even while on vacation — proving you can work out anywhere.

If you’re curious about how to incorporate a fitness routine into your everyday lifestyle, check out Angel’s Instagram stories!


@mac_daddyy / Instagram: @mac_daddyy

He is constantly updating viewers on the foods he eats, how he stays focused,  and how he keeps pushing.

And for how fitness/health can contribute to feeling well internally, check out Alissa’s video below:

Alissa Ashley / youtube.com

In the video, Alissa emphasizes how she feels about diet culture. She explained what has helped her: curating her diet and doing what is best for her in order to be sustainable long term, including making sure her protein intake is high.

Alissa went on to say that “I want to do this because it’s going to make me feel better internally, and it all kind of plays out.”


Alissa Ashley / youtube.com

Her video is both an honest and vulnerable take on what works for her.

And on Angel’s side, he is always providing scenic views of his at-home workout bike.

While Angel and Alissa are both amazing in the beauty industry, I couldn’t be happier that they are both taking charge of doing what’s best for them.

All while providing their viewers a healthy amount of motivation to keep up the work!


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Interscope Records, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

During a year that has been difficult for many of us, watching them both stick to their goals has been extremely inspiring.

And it’s a reminder that it’s all about how you feel mentally at the end of the day.

So with that said, go on and keep up that work too!

