Andy Samberg, Jimmy Fallon & # 39; s Tune is the best way to start your day

Talk about the perfect way to kick– Start your day, right?

Monday, Andy SambergY Jimmy Fallon joined in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to offer an electric performance of his original song "High Kickin & # 39;" Decorated with flared monkeys inspired by the 70s and hairy black wigs, the Saturday night live The students detailed their obsession with high kicks and the problems that arise from their deep love for the dance movement. Between the hilarious lyrics and the funky rhythm of the song, it's no surprise that "High Kickin & # 39;" It was a catchy tune.

%MINIFYHTMLddf0f630d4842b2054094b268572f9c411% %MINIFYHTMLddf0f630d4842b2054094b268572f9c412%

"High kickin & # 39 ;, high kickin & # 39; / That's kicking very high," Andy and Jimmy sang together. "High kicks, high kicks / Our shoes will touch the sky."

Then, Jimmy took over delivering his verse. "Since we were babies, we have been causing a storm," he sang. "We started kicking before birth."

Breaking down the movement for the audience, the Brooklyn nine and nine The star continued: "Our feet start low, and then our feet go up / Our toes in the air / We just can't get enough."