Andy Reid's first Super Bowl celebration included his wife, cheeseburgers and Pitbull

Valley!

That word can best summarize the relentless offense of the Chiefs, and now Andy Reid can add it to his vocabulary thanks to a somewhat unexpected turn of his Super Bowl celebration.

Reid finally captured a victory in the Super Bowl after a decades odyssey, and the Chiefs did it in style with a 31-20 return victory in Miami. This requires the celebration of the highest order, and Reid did it in Reid's characteristic style.

Anyone who has followed Reid's career knows that the only thing he can love more than football is cheeseburgers, and it did not take long for the well-known and admitted lover of juicy beef patties to reveal part of his plan of celebration after victory. Fox squad after the game: hamburger time.

Andy Reid celebrates winning the Lombardi the only way he knows: "I'm going to look for the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen." pic.twitter.com/zsgNo7ZIKo – YES Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 3, 2020

Nor would Reid be if the well-known family man didn't celebrate with his wife, Tammy, too. Reid delighted in the victory with his wife in the Hard Rock Stadium field after the victory, but decided to spend the night with her. (Get out of the sewer, friends).

Andy Reid said he was going to eat the biggest cheeseburger he had tasted last night. He says he didn't sleep. “I did not spend the night with the trophy. I spent it with my wife trophy ”🤣

pic.twitter.com/nq2ieBufb1 – John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid cheers the presser by saying he didn't spend the trophy last night, "but I spent it with my wife trophy." He also dated Pitbull. – Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) February 3, 2020

While both cheeseburgers and his wife make Andy Reid who he is, Miami would not be what he is without Pitbull, colloquially known as Mr. 305 (or is Mr. Worldwide now?) And the singer / songwriter opened I walk somehow in the annals of the Super Bowl even after I haven't played the epic halftime show.

Andy Reid spent the night after his Super Bowl championship with Pitbull. Pit bull "It has great resistance," Reid said. – Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) February 3, 2020

Hollywood has a script ready to restart "The Hangover," if they wish.