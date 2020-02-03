Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl, and Twitter couldn't be happier

The Chiefs and coach Andy Reid won the Super Bowl on Sunday, the first of his 21-year career as head coach.

It was Reid's only lost milestone in a historic race that saw him win 222 games, multiple coach honors of the year, 10 division titles and two conference titles. What happened 15 years after losing his first Super Bowl as an Eagles coach in 2005 makes it much sweeter. And how did you celebrate this historic achievement?

With his wife, cheeseburgers and Pitbull.

MORE: Patrick Mahomes calls Reid & # 39; one of the best coaches of all time & # 39;

Reid received many congratulations for the achievement as well, both in the field and from dozens of supporters in social networks:

Twitter reacts to Andy Reid's first Super Bowl victory

The legacy of Andy Reid in: ▪3 consecutive defeats in the Conference Championship (2001-03)

▪ Loss of 3 points in Super Bowl XXXIX

▪ constantly ridiculed for poor clock management

Most playoffs win for the coach in NFL history without SB Now, it's a Super Bowl CHAMPION. You have to love sports. pic.twitter.com/KRJ3OeIsx1 – CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 3, 2020

Greetings to Kansas City and congratulations to Andy Reid 🍻 – Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 3, 2020

I couldn't be happier for Andy Reid. He has been through both professionally and personally. Congratulations !! By the way, how about that Mahomes? Woohoo! – Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) February 3, 2020

As a @Broncos fanatic is crazy see the @Chiefs I won but I met Andy Reid a week after my injury in 2010 while I was in the ICU and he literally sent me a text message with the first play of each game for the rest of the year. So I will always wish the best for him. Congratulations coach – Eric LeGrand (@ EricLeGrand52) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to Andy Reid too. He looks like an amazing guy. Great to see him finally win a Super Bowl. – Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 3, 2020

congratulations to #AndyReid and its chief champions. Sounds good. And no coach deserved another ring. – Mike French (@MikeFrancesa) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid, one of my favorite coaches, glad to see you lift the Vince Lombardi trophy! – Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2020

#andyreid and Tammy, and the Chiefs, congratulations! Andy and Tammy, we are still loved by many of us in Philadelphia. A happy night for you and the team, well deserved, and what a comeback! Woohoo! He will always have Phila as part of his life and legacy! Congratulations my friend!! – Michael A. Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid is a Super Bowl champion! He has earned the respect of coaches, players, fans and media. I am very grateful for your influence and friendship !! @BYUfootball He and Tammy are a package just like LaVell and Patti Edwards. Somewhere in the sky, LaVell is smiling! pic.twitter.com/4Hs1nxZIz7 – Chad Lewis (@ Chadlewis89) February 3, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE COACH ANDY REID IN HIS FIRST SUPER BOWL WINNER! YOU DESERVED IT! Congratulations @CHIEFS! Super Bowl Champions LIV – Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 3, 2020