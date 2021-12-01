Last month Nene Leakes joined the ladies of “The Real,” and with the switch up for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the ladies asked if Nene would ever return to the show. As previously reported, Nene shared that she’s open to returning. Now Andy has responded to Nene being open to returning to the show.

While appearing on “The Real,” Andy said, “You know, we are in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives, and it’s great and Marlo has her peach and Shereé is back, and we have some new faces and some great faces and Kenya Moore is on fire, and so I am really focused right now on season 14 of the housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that right now.”

Nene previously said, “I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and then we’re off to the races.” She also shared that she had some unfinished business with some of the ladies that are still a part of the show.

When comes to the changes that have taken place for the upcoming season of RHOA. Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams have exited the show, and Marlo Hampton has been bumped up to one of the main cast members, and Sheree Whitfield has returned to the show.

Although Porsha will not appear in the upcoming season, she is still attached to the franchise. Last weekend, her spinoff show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters,” premiered on Bravo, and will follow her new journey as the fiancée of Simon Guobadia.

At the moment, Nene has not responded to Andy’s comments.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Andy Cohen Responds After Nene Leakes Says That She Would Return To RHOA (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.