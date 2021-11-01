Andy Cohen Announces New Show ‘The Real Housewives Of Dubai’

It looks like the “Real Housewives” franchise has landed in a new city that will present many firsts for Bravo.

On Monday, Andy Cohen appeared on the Today Show and announced that the next city where they will be taking the franchise is Dubai. He said, “Get your passports, our 11th city, we’re going to the billionaires’ playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis, The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

He continued to share that this is huge for Bravo because it is the first international city under the franchise.

According to Variety, production for the show has not begun, but it is scheduled to premiere next year. The press release for the show states that the show will focus on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene.”

Andy talked more about the show and added, “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

Truly Original, the production company behind “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” as well as other Bravo shows, will be producing the show as well.

