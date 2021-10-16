Andrey Khovratov and Global Unit Pay Sweeps The Best Crypto Payment Provider Award By DailyCoin

CED 2021: Andrey Khovratov and Global Unit Pay Sweeps The Best Crypto Payment Provider Award



It’s official – Global Unit Pay is the best payment platform and the solution for finances of the future. Finally, it has been unanimously voted as the best crypto payment platform in the world.

The award has been given to the Global Unit Pay team in the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021, one of the most important crypto events of the year. The platform swept the award beating more than 500 other prominent projects.

„I want to congratulate our entire team on this extraordinary award. I must say, it feels very cool to have been awarded in such an important event like this. This acknowledgment makes us work even harder towards our goals, and is extremely motivating“,

Khovratov said gleefully, just after the CED 2021 award ceremony.

At the CED 2021, the entrepreneur presented the Swiss-quality multifunctional blockchain-based platform, that provides the users with payment cards, bank transfers, and top-notch security. The award-winning platform is universal and cryptocurrency-friendly, providing the most complete and technically advanced set of services for conducting B2B, B2C, C2C financial transactions.

The two-day event that started on October 14th, gathered investors and crypto industry leaders from around the globe to network, explore business opportunities, and award the best current projects.

This year’s event was especially busy, with many projects announcing major updates and breakthroughs. In that regard, Global Unit Pay announced that companies could open their corporate accounts and use those accounts to issue their tokens on the Global Unit Pay blockchain. Companies will be able to also move them to the platform, and work with their customer base.

“We are proud about the system and happy about performance. We expect huge results in the upcoming year. The potential is massive,”

said CEO at Global Unit Pay Valentin Sokolnikov.

The Global Unit Pay platform has been created by a well-established Swiss company iSun, which has been offering digital business solutions to the market for almost four years.

