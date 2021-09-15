Home Entertainment Andrew Garfield Reacts To Jessica Chastain’s Arm Kiss

“I saw that like the rest of the world did.”


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

While walking the red carpet to promote their new HBO series, Scenes From a Marriage, Isaac adorably kissed the inside of Chastain’s arm.


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Although it was just a friendly gesture, Chastain’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye co-star, Andrew Garfield said he viewed the moment just “like the rest of the world.”


Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

“I texted her and said something along the lines of, ‘I hope you don’t expect me to lick your armpit on the red carpet,’” he jokingly revealed on The View.


Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

But Chastain texted him back saying, “Garfield, we’ve gotta sell this movie!’”


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

However, he told her that he was serious about the armpits. “‘No, no, no, this is a no-licky-pitty zone!’” he laughed.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

I wonder how these two will work the red carpet when The Eyes of Tammy Faye comes out on Sept. 17?!


John Phillips / Getty Images

