Andrew Garfield On Grieving His Late Mother Lynn - Up News Info
Andrew Garfield On Grieving His Late Mother Lynn

by Bradly Lamb
“If I cry, it’s only a beautiful thing.”

Andrew Garfield’s mother Lynn passed away in 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor talked about how he’s still grieving his mother and led with a disclaimer for the talk show host: “I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it’s only a beautiful thing.”

“This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99.”


“So I hope this grief stays with me because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her. And I told her every day. We all told her every day, she was the best of us.”


Garfield likened his late mother to Jonathan Larson, the late playwright that he portrays in the recently released Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical film Tick Tick…Boom!.


Larson, who wrote the classic musical Rent, passed away suddenly the day of the show’s first Off-Broadway previews performance in 1996 from an aortic dissection.

“Both John and my mother were artists,” he explained. “And they were warriors for art. They knew the power of art, and they knew the power of leaving the world in a slightly more beautiful state than when they found it.”


Watch everything Garfield had to say here.

