Andrew Cuomo Issues His Farewell Address As He Makes An Exit From Office 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It is an end of an era for Andrew Cuomo as he officially steps down as the governor of New York. On Monday, he released his official farewell address to New Yorkers, and he made sure to address the allegations against him head-on while also speaking about the changes he made, and what still needs to be done.

He opened up his farewell speech by stating, “There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situation involving me, but let me say now that, when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system – and that doesn’t serve women and it doesn’t serve men or society.”

He acknowledged that everyone has the right to come forward and added, “But allegations must still be scrutinized and verified whether made by a woman or a man. That is our basic justice system.”

Cuomo criticized the investigation carried out by the New York Attorney General’s Office and said, “The Attorney General’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic. And it worked. There was a political and media stampede. But the truth will out in time – of that I am confident.”

After taking time to briefly address the controversy surrounding his reason for resigning, Cuomo also spoke about the efforts that were made during his time in office, as well as the issues New Yorkers still have to face. “We must keep people and businesses thriving in this state,” he said. “Crime must be controlled and we have to be smart about it. No governor in the nation has passed more progressive measures than I have, but I disagree with some people in my own party who called to defund the police. I believe it is misguided. I believe it is dangerous.”

He added, “Gun violence and crime are savaging inner cities. Look at New York City. The majority of victims are poor, Black, and brown. Reforming police must be the goal.”

Check out his full farewell speech below:

Join me as I deliver a farewell address to New Yorkers. Watch: https://t.co/xJFrYQbESJ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2021

Monday evening he tweeted about Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who will take his position, and said, “She is smart and competent, and I believe she will step up to the challenge. I wish her every success.”

At midnight, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become governor. She is smart and competent, and I believe she will step up to the challenge. I wish her every success. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 24, 2021

He added, “Thank you for the honor of serving you. Thank you for empowering me to fight for you. And never forget: Always stay New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving. It’s the essence of what makes New Yorkers so special. Ever Upward.”

Thank you for the honor of serving you. Thank you for empowering me to fight for you. And never forget: Always stay New York tough, smart, united, disciplined and loving. It’s the essence of what makes New Yorkers so special. Ever Upward. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 24, 2021

As we previously reported, earlier this month, Cuomo announced his resignation after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Andrew Cuomo Issues His Farewell Address As He Makes An Exit From Office appeared first on The Shade Room.