Andre Cronje Launches New NFT Marketplace Called Artion on Fantom By CoinQuora

- Andre Cronje has launched a new NFT marketplace called Artion on Fantom blockchain.
- The Artion NFT marketplace works similarly just like OpenSea.
- Artion will support all ERC-721 tokens.
As curiosity grows around the emergence of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) from nowhere, Yearn.Finance CEO Andre Cronje has also launched his brand new NFT marketplace called Artion. Specifically, Cronje launched Artion on top of the Fantom blockchain.
The Artion NFT marketplace comes as a beta version that operates similarly just like OpenSea. As per the report, since the Artion NFT uses the Fantom blockchain, it is faster and less expensive than the Ethereum-based OpenSea.
Adding more, unlike other existing
