André 3000 Trends As Drake’s ‘OVO Sound’ Radio Show Leaks A Kanye West Diss Track Aimed At The Canadian Rapper

Chile, things between #Drake and #KanyeWest continue to get spicy.

During the wee hours of Saturday morning, Drake’s ‘OVO Sound’ radio show leaked a diss track, “Life of the Party,” by #KanyeWest aimed at the Canadian rapper that featured Andre 3000 and #DMX.

Once social media got wind of it, everyone was impressed by Andre’s verse. Many are actually calling it “song of the year,” and wondering why it wasn’t released on #Donda.

Earlier this week, Kanye actually previewed the track during an interview and stated, “I produce music in my thoughts, no matter where I am.”

How Drake got the full song is still a mystery.

As you know, Drake released “Certified Lover Boy” on Friday, September 2nd, and broke a couple of records.

According to Billboard, the Toronto rapper secured Apple Music’s record for “most streamed album in a single day.”

Not only that, the streaming service also told Billboard that Drake is now their “most streamed artist” in 24 hours, at least for this year so far. Billboard’s reporting did not specify the number of streams CLB has received. However, the 21-track project has been the talk among social media users all day.

Mosy recently, Drake was criticized for sampling R. Kelly’s “Half on a Baby,” which has people a bit divided.

As you know, R. Kelly is currently on trial for sexual assault of teens.

