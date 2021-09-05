Andre 3000 Releases A Statement Following ‘Life Of The Party’ Leak: “It’s Unfortunate That It Was Released In This Way”

One day after Drake had the innanet talking about his latest album, ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ today he had the people talking again. This time it was after he leaked a Kanye West diss track that was aimed at him. The track “Life of the Party,” which was leaked this morning on his ‘OVO Sound’ radio show, features the late DMX, and 3 Staks, which caused Andre 3000 to trend.

The track, which was played at Kanye’s private ‘Donda’ listening party in Las Vegas, was cut from the album and was never previewed at his Atlanta or Chicago listening events. Andre took the high road and released a statement addressing the drama with his name trending for hours.

Directly through Rolling Stone, Andre said, “A few weeks ago, Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss.” Andre continued,” I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album, but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

The statement didn’t end there. The ATLien further explained that the track he received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and that they were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album. However, things didn’t pan out that way. He was direct and stated that it was unfortunate that the track was released in this way and that two artists that he loves are going back and forth.

As he ended the statement, he mentioned how he wanted to be on Drake’s album ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ which dropped yesterday. “I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully, I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler, and Jay-Z. I respect them all,” said Andre.

Roomies, drop a comment below and let us know your thoughts on the drama!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Andre 3000 Releases A Statement Following ‘Life Of The Party’ Leak: “It’s Unfortunate That It Was Released In This Way” appeared first on The Shade Room.