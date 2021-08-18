Anderson .Paak’s Tattoo Gives Instructions On His Music

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums.”
The “Leave the Door Open” singer got a new tattoo that asks everyone not to release any music from him posthumously.
“When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” the tattoo read in all capital letters. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”
Paak’s tattoo might seem a little premature, but given what’s happened to late artists, he might have a point.
For example, Pop Smoke’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was released four months after he was shot to death in LA.
The album soon went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, and it quickly became one of the biggest hip-hop albums of 2021.
Not to mention, Juice Wrld’s album Legends Never Die was posthumously released last year, and it also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
So, if anything, Paak is doing the right thing to stand by his music. I can’t wait to hear his new album with Bruno Mars!
