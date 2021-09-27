Anderson Cooper Won’t Leave His Son An Inheritance

The CNN anchor welcomed his son Wyatt with his ex, Benjamin Maisani, last year.

As you might recall, CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently had a son, Wyatt, via surrogate with ex Benjamin Maisani.

In an interview on the Morning Meeting podcast, Anderson opened up about how he thinks about finances and childrearing.


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When it comes to money, Anderson said he plans to take a similar approach to his mother, heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, who when she died in 2019, did not leave her son an inheritance.


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Anderson actually wrote about his family’s infamous wealth in his new book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.

“I don’t know what I’ll have,” Anderson said. “I’m not that interested in money, but I don’t intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son. I’ll go with what my parents said … ‘College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it.'”


Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images

“My mom’s made clear to me that there’s no trust fund, there’s none of that,” Anderson also said on The Howard Stern Show in 2014.


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As for Anderson’s new book, he recently told People about why he opted to write Vanderbilt, saying, “My dad wrote a book before he died (during heart surgery when Anderson was 10) about his family growing up in Mississippi. And because he died when I was so young, a lot that I know of him came from that book. I wanted to write a letter to Wyatt about this crazy and unusual part of his family’s past.”


Jenny Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

That certainly is one approach! When it comes to kids and money, though, I like that line from The Descendants: “You give your children enough money to do something, but not enough to do nothing.”


John Lamparski / Getty Images

But that’s just me! What do you think of Anderson’s plan?


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

