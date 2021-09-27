Anderson Cooper Won’t Leave His Son An Inheritance

As for Anderson’s new book, he recently told People about why he opted to write Vanderbilt, saying, “My dad wrote a book before he died (during heart surgery when Anderson was 10) about his family growing up in Mississippi. And because he died when I was so young, a lot that I know of him came from that book. I wanted to write a letter to Wyatt about this crazy and unusual part of his family’s past.”



Jenny Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

