And The Games Continue! ‘Squid Game’ Creator Confirms Season Two Of The Netflix Hit Is In Planning Stages

Roommates, if you’ve been itching to know what happened after Gi-Hun ditched his daughter, your answers are coming! Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that another season of ‘Squid Game’ is in the works. The director, creator, and writer of the series recently gave his word in an interview with the Associated Press.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” Hwang said. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season.”

Viewers will no doubt be excited given how Netflix viewers embraced the nine episodes in season one. Previous reports list ‘Squid Game’ as “the biggest-ever series launch” in Netflix history, per Variety. Prior to the thriller, the English royalty drama ‘Bridgerton’ held that title. Within a month of being released on September 17, more than 110 million Netflix subscribers got their ‘lil taste of Hwang’s graphic work.

Unfortunately, the only taste we’re getting of season two so far is this confirmation. Hwang said he’s still cooking up another round of twisted folk games, but there’s not much to say on when it’ll be available for us to binge. It’s also unclear if Netflix will once again be funding the upcoming season.

“It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently,” Hwang said in the on-camera interview. “But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

As mentioned the Korean thriller, featured hundreds of players competing in children’s games. If contestants win a game, they make it one step closer to securing $38 million racks. If they lose any of the activities, they pay game organizers with their life — sometimes in bloody, graphic ways such as headshot wounds or falling to their death.

Seong G-Hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, won the prize in season one and almost walked away forever. But while getting ready to board a plane to see his daughter in another country, he decides to turn back. Nonetheless, Hwang assured fans that Gi-Hun’s side of the story is not over.

“So I will promise you this, Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world,” Hwang told AP.

Someone let LeBron James know he’ll get to see Gi-Hun’s decision play out, even if he wasn’t a fan of season one’s ending!

