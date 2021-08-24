Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ancient Gurukul System was originated in India. The system was initiated by Ajatsatru in the fifth century. It has its roots in Upanishad. The main aim of Ancient Gurukul System was to make people aware of Vedic astrology, pronunciation, grammar and philosophy of Vedas.

Ancient Gurukul System was a form of grammar, pronunciation and vocabulary of ancient gurukul. The words and meanings were presented in a different manner to make the learning easier for the learners. The grammar of Ancient Gurukul System was taught by the master Ajatsatru himself. The words and sentences were taught in a different way that the student had to understand in order to pronounce it correctly. The teacher’s voice was also taught in a different tone so that the pronunciation would be clear.

The ancient gurukul system has four divisions namely: Abadiya, Tika, Veda and Mathura. In each division the student learns new words and phrases by listening and repeating the alphabet. In the Abadiya section, the student learns numbers, definite and indefinite, whereas in Tika section he learns the names and places for objects mentioned in the Vedas. The Veda section provides information about the concepts, philosophy, customs and ethics of ancient India and manifests the deeper meaning of the sacred texts.

The Ancient Gurukul System has many advantages and drawbacks. One of them is that, the teacher plays an important role in explaining the subject. Therefore the teacher education should be interesting for the students. The Ancient Gurukul System emphasizes the teaching of numbers and calculation with proper English translation. The teaching methodology must be such that the student can understand the basic concepts of the Ancient Indian Mathematics by the end of the first year.

The Ancient Indian History and the Ancient Indian Mathematics are intimately connected. The British invasion and the carving up of India into separate states during the British Raj triggered off the process of development of Ancient Indian History. In the Indian History the famous era known as the Mughal period witnessed a profound development in the ancient Indian mathematics and knowledge regarding the Ancient Indian Science. The great Hindu epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata and other Indian epic literature are a major inspiration for the development of the Ancient Indian History. It has inspired various movies and plays on different levels and has provided a background for numerous popular personalities.

Another major drawback in the Ancient Indian History is that the British ruled over India for almost a century and it was not possible for the curriculum to be taught in a uniform manner. However the Ancient Indian Gurukul System which was established by the British in India has provided a unique opportunity to teach the mathematical concepts to the Indians. The Gurukul mathematics teacher instructs the students in an easy to understand style and utilizes a teaching method of numbers and subtraction, which is very easy to understand. The main goal of teaching the system is to impart knowledge in an easy to learn method and not use the colonial method of teaching which was confined to a small area.

The Ancient Indian Gurukul System is different from the modern education system in many ways. For example, the curriculum of the Ancient Indian Gurukul is made to emphasize the importance of all rounds of learning which includes listening, reading, writing and speaking. Although the modern education system teaches the basics, the uniqueness of the Ancient Indian Mathematics makes it difficult to understand. The system teaches the importance of all round development and hence encourages students to become good citizens by putting them through a rigorous education system. The curriculum emphasizes on mathematical reasoning along with all round development so that students are able to apply the knowledge to real life situations.