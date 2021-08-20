Analysts warn of ‘acute’ Q3 slowdown in Robinhood’s DOGE-reliant growth By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Robinhood’s recent disclosure of the major boost that crypto has contributed to its second-quarter financial earnings is worrying some financial analysts, largely due to the “outsized” role that Dogecoin (DOGE) trading has played.
In an investor note this week, Wolfe Research’s Steven Cubak warned that “Robinhood’s growth within crypto is nothing short of remarkable, but the outsized contribution from Dogecoin simply cannot be ignored.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.