Analysts warn of ‘acute’ Q3 slowdown in Robinhood’s DOGE-reliant growth By Cointelegraph

Analysts warn of ‘acute’ Q3 slowdown in Robinhood’s DOGE-reliant growth

Robinhood’s recent disclosure of the major boost that crypto has contributed to its second-quarter financial earnings is worrying some financial analysts, largely due to the “outsized” role that Dogecoin (DOGE) trading has played. In an investor note this week, Wolfe Research’s Steven Cubak warned that “Robinhood’s growth within crypto is nothing short of remarkable, but the outsized contribution from Dogecoin simply cannot be ignored.” Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph