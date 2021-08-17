Analysts say this key metric suggests an altcoin season is at hand By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Analysts say this key metric suggests an altcoin season is at hand

Bitcoin’s (BTC) 65% recovery from sub-$29,500 on July 20 to a swing high of $48,200 on Aug. 14 took less than a month and helped bring fresh bullish momentum back to the crypto market and to traders who were dreading the prospect of another prolonged bear market. Currently, the BTC rally has stalled out near the $46,000 price level, and this phase of sideways trading is giving altcoins an opportunity to step forward. As shown in the chart below, the total market capitalization of the altcoin market has risen 80% since July 20. Meanwhile, the dominance rate is down 10% since July 30. Bitcoin dominance vs. total altcoin market capitalization,1-day chart. Source: TradingView AXS/USDT vs. SOL/USDT vs. LUNA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph